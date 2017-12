Have your say

It wasn’t a white Christmas but – belatedly – snow made an appearance.

As rain turned to snow, it settled across the Portsmouth area, particularly on higher ground.

Jo Silsbury sent this shot of her son Reuben's snowman

And readers of The News were quick to send in their pictures.

The snow took particular hold on Portsdown Hill and the towns and villages beyond.

But it’s bad news for snow fans – the Met Office forecast is for no more to fall in the coming days.

Tomorrow is due to be 5C and sunny in Portsmouth with rain due on Friday.

Louise Berry's dog in the snow