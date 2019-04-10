Bid launched to get Pompey in the Community a new home for youngsters’ teams

FUNDRAISERS are hoping to provide a new purpose-built sports facility for youngsters playing football.

Pompey in the Community wants a community football facility in the city as it is forced to send development teams to Gosport or Alton - and pay for the privilege.

A charity football match on Sunday at The PMC Stadium, Eastern Road, is aiming to help bolster the cash funds.

Clare Martin, head of Pompey In The Community, said: ‘We work with over 6,000 youngsters every week and engaged over 37,000 individuals last year.

‘However, a continual challenge is not having our own sports facility. This means that virtually every time we kick a ball, we have to pay for a football pitch or facility.

‘Our development teams have no home, playing home matches as far afield as Alton and Gosport. A football facility of our own will help us continue to reach out further into the local community and ensure that even more people benefit from our programmes.’

Former Pompey players Lee Bradbury and Dave Waterman will form part of the Pompey charity squad, who will play against celebrities including Daniel Jillings (Hollyoaks), Danny Miller (Emmerdale), Ben Ryan Davies (Hollyoaks) and Lloyd Griffith (Soccer AM).

Kick off is at 1pm, with tickets £10 for adults and £5 for under-18s on the door. They are £6 or £3 if bought in advance at pompey.eventbrite.com