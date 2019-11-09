Big changes at Fratton Park as Portsmouth FC takes up anti-plastics pledge

SINGLE-USE plastics are facing relegation from Fratton Park as Pompey looks to become a greener club.

Portsmouth FC has officially signed up to The Final Straw Solent campaign, run in association with The News, as it makes some major changes to the way the club is run.

Christian Burgess has been a huge promoter of the scheme. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Plastics and other waste that goes straight to landfill are on their way out, with environmentally-friendly replacements being substituted in.

The Blues have already taken steps towards supporting the environment, with reusable drinks bottles now being used at their training ground in Copnor.

READ MORE: Portsmouth FC players do their bit for the environment by ditching plastic

It is hoped that this change will not only create a better environment at the ground, but inspire both the Fratton faithful and travelling fans to make changes in their own lives to eradicate plastics.

The Final Straw Solent, run in association with The News

Co-founder of The Final Straw Solent, Bianca Carr, said: ‘Pompey is totally behind us and really wants to make a difference.

‘It’s an amazing feeling to have Fratton Park going plastic-free – this will spread the message a lot further than the Solent region because of the away fans, but also hit the home supporters every single week.’

As well as switching to recyclable matchday programmes and energy-efficient lightbulbs, the club will also be broadcasting messages from players on the big screen, promoting car sharing and other eco-friendly advice.

Discussions are ongoing between campaigners and the club about what to do with the plastic cups, with a deposit-return scheme being considered as one of the options.

The group’s metal fish, Nellie, will also be at the ground to collect waste.

‘The messages at the ground is something I’m really excited about,’ said Bianca.

‘They will explain to fans what’s being done at Fratton Park as well as the things they can do to help too – hearing the enthusiasm from the players has been really encouraging and I can’t wait to see what impact that has on Pompey’s supporters.’

A full audit of the club's plastic waste will also be taking place, so that Bianca and her team can accurately track the difference these changes have on matchdays.