Bin blaze blocking stairwell traps more than 10 people in Portsmouth flats near city centre pub

MORE than 10 people were trapped in flats when a blaze in a large bin inside the building blocked their escape route.

Five people were treated at the scene when they escaped via the stairwell in Edinburgh Road, in the city centre, after firefighters put out the blaze so they could get out.

More than 10 people were trapped in flats in Edinburgh Road in Portsmouth city centre after a blaze started in a bin in the three-storey building's starewell. Firefighters were called at 3.20am and put out the blaze by 4.29am, allowing people to escape into Spring Street. The flats are in the same block as the Park Tavern pub. Picture: Richard Lemmer

People living in flats in the same three-storey block as the Park Tavern pub were woken by ‘a large bang’.

Fire erupted in a bin at the base of the building’s stairwell at around 3.20am.

Cosham crew manager Charlie Strowger said ‘people couldn’t exit the building’ due to the location of the fire.

She said: ‘Lots of people were stuck in the building.

‘The fire was put out quickly by Southsea fire crews.’

Firefighters put out the blaze by 4.29am. Damage can be seen in the stairwell.

Two men were treated at the scene but did not go to hospital. Three more people later needed treatment and one person was told to go to hospital.

Fire crews used one jet and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

Southsea crew manager Steve Jolliffe said the cause of fire was still being investigated.

He said: ‘There is still an ongoing investigation by the fire safety department.’

The partner of one resident, who asked not to be named, said they heard the bang and were told by firefighter to move to a flat away from the stairwell.

The person said: ‘It was a bit scary.

‘My partner has lived here a year and something like this has never happened before.

‘We’ve always felt safe here.

‘They didn’t say what started the fire - but the door downstairs doesn’t lock, so anyone could get in.’

No one has been reported as injured.

Three fire engines from Southsea and one engine from Cosham, as well as a command unit from Portchester, attended the fire.