It might be the world’s best-selling song and a true holiday classic – but White Christmas has never top the charts in the UK during the festive period.

Originally written by Irving Berlin, it was first performed by Bing Crosby on his NBC radio show The Kraft Music Hall on Christmas Day, 1941.

It was later recorded and released on on July 30, 1942, and it has gone on to become the best selling single of all time – according to the Guinness World Records with an estimated 50 million physical copies sold.

Yet it has never made it to the number one spot in the UK charts – let alone Christmas number one.

READ MORE: Prime Student Living reveals Stanhope House delays started with discovery of huge basement in Portsmouth as it sets aside £1m contingency fund

But the family of crooner Crosby want that to change this year and are launching a campaign to get the beloved classic to Christmas number one for 2019.

The late star's family and record label, Decca, are releasing a new album of his music entitled Bing At Christmas.

It sees Crosby's original vocals set to newly-recorded orchestral arrangements, performed by the London Symphony Orchestra.

And his family hope that the new release of White Christmas can reach higher than its peak of number five in the UK charts.

The singer's widow Kathryn said of the album: ‘Hearing Bing's voice with these completely new, beautifully recorded, orchestral accompaniments makes it seem as though he's back after all these years.

READ MORE: 'Altercation' between teenage girls in North End leaves one 14-year-old with bruises

‘It's magic.’

White Christmas was also featured in the classic festive film Holiday Inn which was released in 1942 and starred Bing Crosby.

Joining Crosby on White Christmas is the Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix.

Bing At Christmas also features arrangements of Winter Wonderland, It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, The Christmas Song and Little Drummer Boy, on which David Bowie joins in a duet recorded in September 1977, just a month before Crosby died.

Bing At Christmas is being released on November 22.