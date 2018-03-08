Black swan sighting

Have your say

THIS was the jaw-dropping moment a black swan wowed crowds in Fareham.

The female bird was spotted at Fareham Creek by photographer Bob Aylott, who admitted it was a ‘very nice surprise’.

The rare sighting was witnessed by people at the creek who watched the swan mingling with around 40 white compatriots.

‘I’ve never seen a black swan in Fareham before,’ Bob said.

‘It was a very nice surprise to see such an attractive bird. It looked like it was having such a good time with all the other swans. People were stopping and watching it. Let’s hope it stays for the summer.

‘Children especially enjoyed it.’