About 40 firefighters were scrambled to Queens Crescent in Southsea today (Tuesday) just after 6pm.

A third-floor flat was on fire and a resident had to be rescued before being taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in an ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Havant, Fareham, Hayling Island and Waterlooville were on the scene to extinguish the blaze using jets and hose reels before ventilating the building to clear smoke.

The destroyed flat in Queen's Crescent, Southsea Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue

A fire service spokesperson said: ‘The affected flat has been destroyed in the blaze with crews now conducting a salvage operation of a number of other flats suffering water damage.’