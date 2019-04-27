Have your say

FIRE crews were called to a blaze at a bungalow on Hayling Island – while the occupants were out watching firefighter displays at a nearby school.

Fire crews from Hayling Island and Havant stations were sent to tackle the blaze after a call from neighbours of the bungalow in Poplar Grove at 12.30pm today.

Hayling Island crew manager Steve Alchan said: ‘The fire was started by an iron in the property’s garage, before it spread to the building.

‘We reckon the fire was in its early stages – there was a lot of smoke.

‘We ran one hose down the side of the property and it was extinguished relatively quickly.’

Mr Alchan said the incident ‘highlights the importance of turning off appliances when leaving the house’.

The fire occurred while the annual Hi-5 event, a fundraising day for schools which features displays from fire crews, was taking place at Hayling College – less than five minutes walk away.

The residents declined to comment.

No-one was injured.