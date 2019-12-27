Blow the festive cobwebs away with a winter walk in the South Downs

Who doesn’t relish a family walk to revive the senses after one too many mince pies and cold turkey sandwiches?

And what could be better than the breathtaking views of a rolling green landscape, clean fresh air and a glorious crimson sunset over the South Downs National Park (SDNP)?

Rake Bottom, South Downs National Park in the winter

Allison Thorpe, who leads access and recreation for the SDNP has put together five top family walks, all close to Portsmouth.

She says: ‘A family walk is the perfect way to blow away the Christmas cobwebs.

‘The beauty of the South Downs is that it’s mostly gently rolling lowland landscape – so you’re not going to need expensive hiking gear to get out and enjoy it.

‘The national park is great for all ages and fitness levels and is so accessible, with 2.2 million people living within 10km of it.

Meon Valley Trail, Wickham

‘Although the days are short, this time of the year can be a wonderful time to see the South Downs. It really does transform into a winter wonderland, with frost-covered fields, magical mists, the odd snow-capped brow and the most amazing sunsets.

‘The national park also has a number of Miles Without Stiles walks tailored for those with limited mobility and perfect for those using mobility scooters.’

Meon Valley Trail, near Wickham:

Discover a trail that leads you through English history. Once a railway line running from Fareham to Alton transporting local livestock and agricultural produce, the trail now spans 11 miles through picturesque countryside, from West Meon in the north to Wickham in the south.

Meon Valley Trail

This wonderful trail showcases the internationally-important chalk stream, the Meon.

The walk is well-suited for families with push chairs and mobility scooters, thanks to improvement works carried out by Hampshire County Council and the South Downs National Park Authority.

Walk as much, or as little of the trail, as you like. It’s also a great spot for trying out any new bikes Father Christmas may have delivered.

Start your walk at the car park off Station Road, West Meon, GU32 1JJ or car park at Mill Lane, Wickham.

Stansted Forest, Rowlands Castle:

Stansted Park stands in 1,800 acres of parkland and ancient forest in the South Downs National Park. As well as trees galore, there are some breathtaking views to enjoy and some fascinating cultural heritage to learn about.

The Park is steeped in history – both ancient, medieval and modern. In the medieval period the Earls of Arundel had a hunting lodge on the site, surrounded by a vast forested area used for hunting and timber production.

The forest now includes a Hidden Landscape Trail, with two walks to choose from. The Second World War walk is two miles and takes about one-and-a-half hours. The trail encompasses sites that were used by soldiers for battle drill training and D-Day preparations. Meanwhile, the Pits and Mounds trail, stretching three miles and taking about two hours to complete, includes some ancient yew trees and burial mounds dating back to the Bronze Age.

Old Winchester Hill, near Clanfield:

Old Winchester Hill has been a famous and popular beauty spot since Victorian times and beyond. The views across the valley to Beacon Hill and down to the Solent are truly superb.

The 150-acre National Nature Reserve was designated mainly for its chalk grassland, with many orchid species and butterflies during the summer months.

At this time of year it’s great for birdwatching and there is also always the chance of seeing a red kite or buzzard overhead.

The site is managed largely by sheep grazing so dogs need to be kept under close control.

The area is rich in archaeology from the Stone Age period up to the Second World War. Most visible are the Iron Age hill fort and the earlier Bronze Age barrows or burial mounds. There is a fully accessible trail at the southern side of the reserve with allocated parking for disabled people nearby, which takes you to the hill fort. The trail does not extend to the hill fort itself, however. Much of the site is flat and most popular areas, including the fort, should be accessible to powered wheelchairs.

Queen Elizabeth Country Park, near Clanfield:

Just off the A3, this is one of the most accessible spots in the national park featuring dramatic downland scenery and extensive woodland. At more than 2,000 acres, Queen Elizabeth Country Park is the ideal place to explore and keep fit.

From short easy strolls to longer rambles, there are routes to suit all ages and abilities.

Kingley Vale, near Funtington, Chichester:

There’s a magic about Kingley Vale every previous visitor will attest to. Perhaps it’s the twisted and primordial-looking trees that look straight from a Lord of the Rings movie?

The reserve contains one of the finest yew forests in western Europe, including a grove of ancient trees which are among the oldest living things in Britain.

Kingley Vale also has superb chalk grassland and is one of the most important archaeological sites in southern England, with 14 scheduled ancient monuments.

Kate Drake is the health and wellbeing officer for the SDNP.

She says: ‘The post-Christmas period always sees a spike in gym memberships, but why not consider using the National Park to boost your fitness and beat those January blues instead?

Go to southdowns.gov.uk.

Healthy walks in Portsmouth

There are many great guided walks within the city, organised by Portsmouth City Council.

Most of the walks are about 30 minutes long, the maximum is 90 minutes and they are led by trained volunteer walk leaders.

They start from points across the city – Victoria Park, South Parade Pier, Hilsea Lines, Buckland.

Paula Day is the Healthy Walks co-ordinator at Portsmouth City Council. She says: ‘My favourite is the Canoe Lake walk. We walk through the Rose Gardens, which is always very pleasant.

‘We always try and head for a scenic spot and there are quite a few green spaces around the city.

‘ When it comes to walking, there are no end of benefits for physical and mental health’

Call (023) 9284 1762 or go to walkingforhealth.org.uk.