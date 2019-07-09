Bluewater Care Home to host its own gay pride event

BLUEWATER Care Home is showing that age is no barrier when it comes to promoting diversity.

This Friday, the North End based home will be hosting its own LGBT Pride event to celebrate sexual and gender liberation.

Many of the residents grew up at a time when being an openly gay man risked being criminalised.

Beatrice Poole, 92, said: ‘I am really looking forward to Friday. People’s gender or sexual preference shouldn’t make a difference to how they are viewed. Everyone has the right to live their life how they want.’

Care home director, David Shepherd, added: ‘This event is about promoting diversity and age shouldn’t be a barrier.’

The event will include a barbecue, ice cream, saxophonist, drag queen act and music from a local DJ.