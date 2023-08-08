BMW technician Chelsea George. Picture by Jon Reay

However, talented female technicians can of course build successful careers in that arena – and 29-year-old Chelsea George is one such example.

Not only that, but Chelsea, who works at a BMW preparation centre in Portsmouth run by Snows Motor Group, combines work with motherhood.

She and her partner Alex have a young son, Arlo, who turns two later this year.

‘‘Life is pretty hectic, I’m not going to lie!’’ says Chelsea. ‘‘I’ve recently gone part-time but haven’t had the chance to work my new hours yet because we’ve been flat-out!’’

Chelsea’s background is an interesting one. Born in South Africa, she was 10 when her family relocated to Britain. She caught the automotive bug from her dad, who called upon her to help when building a kit car, and her uncle who once ran an HGV garage.

Having arrived in the UK, Chelsea went to school on Hayling Island before becoming an apprentice technician at Snows’ Seat dealership in Portsmouth 11 years ago. A star performer, she was named Apprentice of the Year twice.

After seven years with Seat, she moved to Snows’ neighbouring BMW operation, where she has been ever since.

Chelsea is full of praise for her employer’s flexible attitude to her working arrangements – concerning her pregnancy, her return to work a year after Arlo was born, and the fact the company readily agreed to her request for a reduction in hours.

‘‘They were very supportive,’’ she confirms. ‘‘When I was pregnant, I moved to a less physical position as workshop controller and I was able to continue working into the later stages of my pregnancy.

“They were great when I came back to work and picked everything up again, and now I’m able to work part-time in what is traditionally a full-time role.’’

Gaining a foothold in the automotive industry hasn’t been all plain sailing, though. Chelsea is certainly loving life at Snows, but before joining the firm she did have a spell when

work was hard to come by – and suspects it was because of her gender.

‘‘After I left school, I approached a lot of places and even at that point I had plenty of experience because I had held down a part-time job at a garage for two years.

"I couldn’t prove anything, of course, but I felt the fact I am a woman counted against me. Things have improved a lot since then.’’

Chelsea clearly loves her job: ‘‘I do, yes, 100 per cent. I think it’s very difficult to find a career that you enjoy.

‘‘Don’t get me wrong – I’d rather do other things than have to work for a living! But you can’t beat the atmosphere of a busy workshop.

"Everyone says that once you’re in the motor trade you can’t get out and I think that’s true. I do enjoy it – I can’t see myself ever working behind a desk, for example.’’

Chelsea’s current role in the prep centre involves getting cars ready for sale and display in Snows’ flagship BMW dealership on Eastern Road.

New and used vehicles need to be thoroughly serviced and checked over, while a customer might have requested the fitting of a body kit or accessories.

It’s a match made in heaven as Chelsea a big fan of the German manufacturer. She drives a BMW 1 Series Convertible and the family car is a 5 Series Estate.

In addition, she owns an E36 Touring drift car and is keen to learn the skills to make the most of it. Partner Alex owns a Nissan 200SX which is regularly taken to north Wales where he hones his drifting technique at the famous ‘Matsuri’ meet.

She has a soft spot for Japanese models too, and owns a vintage Toyota Starlet GT Turbo, which she describes as her pride and joy. It’s currently receiving some TLC, having undergone a recent respray.

It’s clear that she and Alex are keen petrolheads – and the fact that the couple met at work even helped Chelsea’s career progression.

‘‘We started around the same time at Snows, and Alex did his apprenticeship with BMW, working next door to where I was with Seat. He suggested I make the move and I decided to do that.

‘‘He enjoyed a successful career here but left about 18 months ago to pursue other opportunities.

"We’re both technicians through and through, though. Making the jump from Seat to BMW was nerve-racking, partly because I was moving from a workshop of four to a workshop of 16.

‘‘It was quite daunting. I had worked on Seat cars for seven years and had got to know the brand from the ground up. It almost felt as though I had to start again!’’

Chelsea has always been able to count on her colleagues in a mutually supportive working environment.

She’s recently completed the Three Peaks Challenge with a couple of workmates, and activities such as escape room trips are also organised.

She’s a keen DIYer too, having recently fixed a faulty shower at home – a task many men would find tricky – and proudly says: ‘‘It hasn’t leaked yet!’’

So with work going so well, why the decision to go part-time? ‘‘Well, I came back full-time last October, but I missed doing all the little things I did with Arlo when I was on maternity leave. I wanted to get a bit of that back.’’

And ambitions?

‘‘I’m very happy doing what I’m doing,’’ says Chelsea. ‘‘Perhaps at some point in the future I might like to work for myself but I’m very happy at Snows right now.

"I’m pleased to be building my skills and knowledge base – I start electric vehicle training soon – and family life keeps me occupied too, of course.

‘‘At the end of the day, I love my family and I love my job.