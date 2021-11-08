Mike Lyons is planning on auctioning the BMW 1 Series after repairing it. Pic Mike Lyons.

Mike Lyons, who runs specialist vehicle engine cleaning service DPF in Gosport, decided to buy a 2007 BMW 1 Series after it ‘needed a lot of work’ when it was brought into the garage on Friday.

Now the 37-year-old is planning on ‘doing up the car’ with the help of others before putting it up for auction on eBay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Costs to the BMW are thought to amount to around £1,000 with Mike buying the car for £300.

He hopes the auction will raise £1,500 when finished. Parts for the car have been donated by local firm Motor Parts Direct with the car to be serviced and given an MOT for free by AMG.

Matt Chambers, who runs Portsmouth Mechanical Services, will also be helping Mike get the diesel car in shape.

Mike, whose father died of cancer in 2018, said he wanted to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support after a charity event at local pub The Vine was raising cash for the charity.

He said: ‘Everyone from the community has come together to help fix the car before I put it up for auction next week.

‘All the money will be raised for Macmillan. Hopefully we can raise as much as possible. When the car is repaired I’ll list it on eBay on for a 10 day auction.

‘It’s got a lot wrong with it but I pride myself on being honest and doing a good job. When it’s finished it will be a nice car for someone.’

SEE ALSO: Heritage of fort protected

Mike also donated £200 towards Macmillan at the charity event at the Vine.

‘There were four pots on the bar and the person who had the most in theirs was going to have the drip tray poured all over them for charity but I paid the money and had it poured over Vicky the landlady who supports the charity,’ he said.

Mike urged those who want to be kept up to date with his acurtion plans to lije hjios Favcbook page, go to facebook.com/dpfcleaningltd, where he will post details of the aiction when it is ready.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron