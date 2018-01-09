Search

BMW drivers voted rudest on the road

The preferred badge of the 'inconsiderate driver?'
The preferred badge of the 'inconsiderate driver?'

BMW drivers are Britain’s rudest road users, a survey has found.

More than half (56%) of motorists polled believe people who own a BMW M3 are inconsiderate.

Range Rover drivers were second on the list (48%), followed by Audi TT (43%) owners.

Motorists who get behind the wheel of a Ford Transit van were only ranked fifth (36%), despite the often negative reputation of “white van man”.

Some 2,000 motorists were surveyed to mark Wednesday’s launch of new Dave television series Yianni: Supercar Customiser.