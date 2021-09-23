Olympic medallist Declan Brooks returns home in Portchester at the beginning of August Picture: Habibur Rahman

Fareham Borough Council has agreed to present the award for special achievement after the Portchester athlete brought home a medal from Tokyo in the summer.

Declan said: ‘I’m very happy to win this award, It’s always great to be recognised for something you’ve worked so hard towards.

Declan with his medal at Southsea Skate Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821)

‘I have given my life to my BMX career and I’m beyond happy to hear that I have inspired so many people in the area.

‘The south coast has been a breeding ground for BMX professionals over the years.

‘I remember when I was younger after school I used to go and ride under the viaducts in Fareham when it was wet.

‘This has shaped me into the athlete I am today. I’m very thankful to everyone in the Portchester area for all the support.’

Declan, who competed in the men’s BMX Freestyle, lives in Portchester.

He practised in the area including at Southsea Skatepark in his early years.

He went on to win bronze at the European BMX Championships and the Freestyle World Cup in 2019.

Later that year he went ahead to win 10th place UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Chengdu.

In his Olympic debut, he earned a score of 90.80 by landing two frontflips in his second run.

The Citizen of Honour Special Achievement award was introduced in 2009 to recognise residents who make notable achievements in their field.

Councillor Susan Walker said: 'I support the award for Declan. For even more recognition, he will be coming to Fareham Leisure Centre to open it when we come into October.