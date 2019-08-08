Bob Dylan honours Isle of Wight festival with unseen poem

FIFTY years after Bob Dylan made his appearance at the 1969 Isle of Wight Festival, the musician is to contribute an unpublished poem to an anniversary event celebrating the festival.

The piece will be performed for the first time by folk muscian Ashley Hutchings MBE at Million Dollar Bash festival.

Ashley said: ‘I go t some very touching and personal messages from Bo b.

‘He has passed to me a special poem – fittingly something he wrote about 50 years ago.’

The festival takes place at the Isle of Wight County Showground, on Saturday August 31.