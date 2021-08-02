Joanne Mould was reported missing over the weekend.

Officers looking for the missing woman found a body in Portsmouth today .

A body has been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but police say Joanne's family have been informed and are being supported.

