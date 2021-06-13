Shane Davies, 33, went missing at about 3.30pm yesterday off the beach near Selsey and Pagham after becoming separated from his friend as they swam to shore, police said.

Coastguard and police conducted extensive searches of the area.

This morning a body was found in the water which is believed to be Shane, said police.

Next of kin have been informed and the matter has been passed to the Coroner's Office.

Inspector Oliver Pullen said: ‘Our thoughts are with Shane's family at this incredibly difficult time.