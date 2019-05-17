Body found in search for missing 23-year-old Gosport man Curt Cutler

A BODY has been found in the search for a missing 23-year-old man from Gosport.

Hampshire police confirmed officers discovered a body during an investigation into the ‘out of character’ disappearance of Curt Cutler.

Curt Cutler

He had last been seen at his Gosport property at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said formal procedures to identify the body are ongoing, but confirmed the man’s family have been informed.

They added: ‘We are not treating the death as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

‘We would like to thank everyone who helped support our investigation and shared our appeals.'

