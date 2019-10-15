Body found in search for missing doctor in Hampshire

A body has been found in the search for a doctor who went missing in Hampshire.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but the family of missing Dr Peter Betts, 76, have been informed.

Police have said that a body has been found

Dr Betts was reported missing from his home in Winchester at around midday yesterday.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.

Officers would like to thank everyone who helped support our investigation and shared our appeals.

