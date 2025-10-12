Body found in search for missing Joshua Bell from Havant
Police released an appeal earlier today to help locate Joshua Bell, 31, who had not been seen since yesterday (October 11). A further update has been shared by the police confirming that a body has been found and Joshua’s family have been informed.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “The body of a man has sadly been discovered in the search for missing Joshua Bell from Havant.
“Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Joshua’s family have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”