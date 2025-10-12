Body found in search for missing Joshua Bell from Havant

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2025, 17:56 BST
The body of a man has been discovered in the search for a missing man from Havant.

Police released an appeal earlier today to help locate Joshua Bell, 31, who had not been seen since yesterday (October 11). A further update has been shared by the police confirming that a body has been found and Joshua’s family have been informed.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “The body of a man has sadly been discovered in the search for missing Joshua Bell from Havant.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Joshua’s family have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

