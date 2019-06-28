Body found in search for missing Rosie Johnson on Isle of Wight

OFFICERS searching for a missing woman have found a body on the Isle of Wight, police have said.

Rosie Johnson, who is originally from Glasgow, was last seen at Little Canada Activity Centre on Sunday evening.

Rosie Johnson was last seen on Sunday. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police have said that officers searching for Rosie have found a body in Wotton this afternoon.

In a statement on Facebook, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Formal identification procedures are ongoing but Rosie's next of kin have been made aware of the discovery.

‘At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’

