The body of a backpacker who went missing in Cambodia has been found, police have said.

Amelia Bambridge, from Worthing, West Sussex, was last seen on the island of Koh Rong in the Sihanoukville Province late on last Wednesday night.

Amelia Bambridge's body has been found in Cambodia. Picture: Family Handout/LBT/PA Wire

Police in Cambodia have now said that the 21-year-old’s body has been found at sea more than 30 miles from where she disappeared.

Amelia was reported missing after staff at Police Beach, a private venue that stages regular events, found Ms Bambridge's purple rucksack, containing her purse, phone and bank cards last Thursday morning.

During a phone call with her younger sister, Georgie, on Wednesday, Amelia said her first solo trip was ‘doing so much for her confidence’ and she was having ‘the best time ever’.

Ms Bambridge said her ‘role model’ sister ‘would never drink to excess’.

Amelia set off on her trip on September 27, when she flew to Vietnam, her family said.

They were alerted to her disappearance after she failed to check out of the Nest Beach Club hostel.