Body of woman found in Park Gate house

THE BODY of a woman in her 60s has been found at a house in Park Gate.

Police and emergency services were called to Bridge Road yesterday and witnesses described seeing forensic teams.

SEE ALSO: Police uncover suspected stolen bike haul in Portsmouth

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: 'We were called at 2.07pm after the discovery of the body of a woman in her 60s.

'The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.'

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth care home rated 'inadequate' as inspectors uncover unreported sexual abuse

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.