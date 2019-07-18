UPSET ticket holders who were left out of pocket over a ‘copycat’ human bodies exhibition that never materialised have been offered free passes to the real deal.

German-based Real Human Bodies Portsmouth was due to be at the Royal Maritime Club in Queen Street last month but people were turned away at the door.

The News revealed Huppertz Global never applied for a licence for venues in Portsmouth, Southampton, Bristol and Brighton to show real bodies.

Huppertz Global took cash via Paypal for tickets. Action Fraud are investigation. Some people have reported receiving refunds.

But now Body Worlds in London, which shows real human bodies preserved through Dr Gunther von Hagens’ patented plastination technique, is offering free tickets.

The flagship museum in Piccadilly Circus, London, has been open since October with over 200 exhibits and interactive displays.

Chief executive Peter Tabernal said: ‘BODY WORLDS London has no connection with Real Human Bodies but were saddened to hear about those disappointed customers who sadly didn’t get the experience they paid for.

‘We hope that by offering free tickets to our wonderful and insightful museum in London, we can give visitors a great day out learning all about the human body in a fun and educational way.

‘We are the real deal and aim to give our visitors the best possible experience. Come and see for yourselves.’

Suzanne Clifton, 44, from Fareham had bought her 19-year-old daughter Taylor a ticket. They were left £29 out of pocket. PayPal refused to refund the money - but has now done so on appeal.

She said: ‘Luckily after what felt like a long wait PayPal - and I heard nothing from the exhibition organiser – I got a refund so I was then able to book my daughter another birthday present.’

Customers must hand over their original printed ticket by August 31 at the London box office.