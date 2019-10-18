Bonfire Night 2019: Fireworks displays and events in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport

WITH darker evenings drawing in, it won’t be long until the skies across the area are lit up with impressive firework displays for Bonfire Night.

There are plenty of events to draw the crowds this year on and around November 5, so make sure to get tickets, wrap up warm and watch the spectacular views across the area.

Stockheath Common in Leigh Park, will hold their annual fireworks evening on Tuesday November 5, 2019.

Portsmouth

King George V playing fields

When: Wednesday, November 6 - 4pm to 8.30pm. The free event will open at 4pm where there will be a children's funfair (under 12s only) as well as a variety of catering units. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm, followed by a spectacular firework display at 7.30pm which will begin after a countdown led by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Ben Dowling.

Tickets: Free entry to this event



Location: King George V Playing Fields, Cosham.

Portsmouth Grammar School

When: Sunday, November 3 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm - join Portsmouth Grammar School for its firework display at Hilsea. Gates open at 4.30pm for sideshows and refreshments before the show gets underway at 5.30pm.



There will be no parking at Hilsea playing fields on the night. Nearest car park is Hilsea Lido - London Road, Portsmouth, PO2 9RP.

Tickets: Tickets before the event are available online, with adults costing £7, under-16s are £4 and a family of two adults and up to three under-16s is £20.

Location: The Lodge/Portsmouth Grammar School playing fields, London Road, PO2 9RP

Portsmouth High School

When: Saturday, November 9 from 4pm to 5.30pm - children can enjoy pocket money stalls, apple bobbing and face painting before the fireworks begin. All families are welcome, this function is not restricted to parents with children at Portsmouth High School.

Tickets: This event is now sold out.

Location: Portsmouth High Prep and Pre-School, 36 Kent Road, Southsea, PO5 3ES

Hayling Island

Hayling College

When: Saturday, November 9 from 4pm to 7.30pm - Hi-5 brings you their new annual fireworks display. Attractions include a Christmas shopping market, children’s games, light-up wands for sale, barbecue and sweet treats, a bar, scarecrow competition and Christmas raffle launch before fireworks start at 7pm. All proceeds will go to the five Hayling schools. No sparklers or dogs allowed on site.

Tickets: Adults are £5 and children under 16 accompanied by an adult are free, advance tickets are available online.

Location: Hayling College, Church Road, Hayling Island, PO11 0NU

Funland

When: Saturday, October 26 and Saturday, November 2, both between 5pm-9pm. Enjoy the fireworks and try out the haunted hospital maze and the Screaming Hills Asylum. Visitors are encouraged to dress up as ghosts.

Tickets: £10 per person.

Location: Funland, The Seafront, Hayling Island, Hampshire, PO11 0AG

Fareham

Henry Cort Community College

When: Monday, November 4 - gates open for amusements and refreshments at 5pm and fireworks are at 7pm.

Tickets: Earlybird tickets available on school website, family tickets (two adults and two children aged three to 16) are £15, adults are £5 and children are £3. Tickets on the gate are £7 for adults and £4 for children - family tickets not available on the night.

Location: Henry Cort Community College, Hillson Drive, Fareham, PO15 6PH

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School

When: Saturday, November 9 from 4.30pm to 7pm. An evening of fireworks and fun at St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Fareham. As well as the fireworks there will be a number of other attractions.

Tickets: Discounted tickets can be bought from the school this month.

Location: St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Primate Road, Fareham, PO14 4RP

Gosport

HMS Sultan

When: Wednesday, October 30 - gates will open at 6pm, with the bonfire lit at 7.15pm and the main display at 8pm. The gates will close at 10:30pm. There will be entertainers including fire breathers and a funfair with rides. In addition, there will be a wide selection of food. Sultan’s sailors will be selling glow sticks and pick ‘n’ mix in aid of charity.

Tickets: A family of two adults and two children costs £15, adults are £5, children under 14 are £4 (children under 14), children under 5 free. Discounted advance tickets can be purchased from HMS Sultan's booking website and are also available from a number of local vendors, including Tourist Information Centre and the Tesco superstore in Gosport.

Location: HMS Sultan, Military Rd, Gosport, PO12 3BY

Havant

Stockheath Common

Details: Tuesday, November 5 from 5pm to 8pm. The annual fireworks spectacular will light up the skies over Leigh Park, with this year’s display set to feature classic hits by Queen. Live entertainment from 5.30pm followed by the 18-minute firework display at 7pm set to tracks by Queen, as well as a small funfair and food stalls for visitors to enjoy.

Tickets: Free.

Location: Stockheath Common, Leigh Park, Havant, PO9 5BB

Denmead

Denmead Scouts

When: Saturday, November 2 - gates open at 5.30pm with the firework display at 6.30pm. Denmead Scouts’ annual firework display will also have refreshments including soup, hot chocolate, hot dogs and chips. No parking on site.

Tickets: Entry is free but donations are welcome.

Location: Scout HQ, Kidmore Lane, Denmead, Waterlooville PO7 6JU

Whiteley

Whiteley Town Council

When: Sunday, October 27 from 5pm, with the display at 7pm. The 2019 Fireworks event in Whiteley will include fairground attractions, live music, plus food and refreshments will be available.

Tickets: Advance wristbands are available from Imagin in Whiteley, family tickets (two adults, three children) are £12, adults cost £4 (£5 on the night), children aged four to 16 are £2 (£3 on the night) and under threes are free.

Location: Meadowside Recreation Field, Whiteley Way, Whiteley, PO15 7LJ

Rowlands Castle

Rowlands Castle recreation ground

When: Saturday, November 2 - recreation ground opens at 5.30pm and fireworks start at 7pm. Please walk or use the train as parking is extremely limited on the roads. There will be a few paid parking spaces at the Rowlands Castle Golf club on Links Lane.

Tickets: Now on sale at the Londis and hardware shops in Rowlands Castle. They cost £6 for an adult, and £2 for a child between two and 15. Infants’ tickets are free.

Location: Rowlands Castle recreation ground, The Fairway, Rowland's Castle, PO9 6AQ