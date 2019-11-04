WITH darker evenings drawing in, it won’t be long until the skies across the area are lit up with impressive firework displays for Bonfire Night.

There are plenty of events to draw the crowds this year on and around November 5, so make sure to get tickets, wrap up warm and watch the spectacular views across the area.

Stockheath Common in Leigh Park, will hold their annual fireworks evening on Tuesday November 5, 2019. Picture: Sarah Standing (180814-8708)

Here is the latest list of fireworks displays in our area over the next week.

Portsmouth

King George V playing fields – Read our full guide here

When: Wednesday, November 6 - 4pm to 8.30pm. The free event will open at 4pm where there will be a children's funfair (under 12s only) as well as a variety of catering units. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm, followed by a spectacular firework display at 7.30pm which will begin after a countdown led by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Ben Dowling.

Tickets: Free entry to this event

Location: King George V Playing Fields, Cosham.

Portsmouth High School

When: Saturday, November 9 from 4pm to 5.30pm - children can enjoy pocket money stalls, apple bobbing and face painting before the fireworks begin. All families are welcome, this function is not restricted to parents with children at Portsmouth High School.

Tickets: This event is now sold out.

Location: Portsmouth High Prep and Pre-School, 36 Kent Road, Southsea, PO5 3ES

Hayling Island

Hayling College

When: Saturday, November 9 from 4pm to 7.30pm - Hi-5 brings you their new annual fireworks display. Attractions include a Christmas shopping market, children’s games, light-up wands for sale, barbecue and sweet treats, a bar, scarecrow competition and Christmas raffle launch before fireworks start at 7pm. All proceeds will go to the five Hayling schools. No sparklers or dogs allowed on site.

Tickets: Adults are £5 and children under 16 accompanied by an adult are free, advance tickets are available online.

Location: Hayling College, Church Road, Hayling Island, PO11 0NU

Fareham

Henry Cort Community College

When: Monday, November 4 - gates open for amusements and refreshments at 5pm and fireworks are at 7pm.

Tickets: Earlybird tickets available on school website, family tickets (two adults and two children aged three to 16) are £15, adults are £5 and children are £3. Tickets on the gate are £7 for adults and £4 for children - family tickets not available on the night.

Location: Henry Cort Community College, Hillson Drive, Fareham, PO15 6PH

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School

When: Saturday, November 9 from 4.30pm to 7pm. An evening of fireworks and fun at St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Fareham. As well as the fireworks there will be a number of other attractions.

Tickets: Discounted tickets can be bought from the school this month.

Location: St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Primate Road, Fareham, PO14 4RP

Havant

Stockheath Common

Details: Tuesday, November 5 from 5pm to 8pm. The annual fireworks spectacular will light up the skies over Leigh Park, with this year’s display set to feature classic hits by Queen. Live entertainment from 5.30pm followed by the 18-minute firework display at 7pm set to tracks by Queen, as well as a small funfair and food stalls for visitors to enjoy.

Tickets: Free.

Location: Stockheath Common, Leigh Park, Havant, PO9 5BB

