Pigeon Books has teamed up with Portsmouth’s Solitude Candle Co to create a special bookshop-scented candle in support of The Literacy Hubs, which operates The Pompey Pirates group for youngsters.

Layla Howick, owner of Solitude Candle Co, met Mel Davies - co-owner of Pigeon Books in Southsea along with her husband Phil - through a mutual friend, Charla Grant of the Portsmouth-based The Grateful Hearts Club.

Layla said: ‘When Mel and I met, I brought all my essential oils for her to smell and pick out ones she liked.

‘I then began experimenting and picked the ones that blended the best together as there are certain essential oils that pair better with each other, made a selection of tester candles and after a couple of months the Pigeon Book candle was created.

‘Whenever I create a collaboration candle with someone I always ask them to choose a charity that is important to them so that we can give back to our community.

‘Mel chose The Literacy Hubs and I was more than happy for this choice as I am an avid reader myself and I think the work that The Literacy Hubs do is so important for children in our community.’

Phil said: ‘We asked her to come and try to replicate the smell of a bookshop in candle form, and we think she’s done a pretty good job.

‘We’ve been overjoyed to have been involved with the set up of the Pompey Pirates from the start, and are more than happy to help in any way we can.

‘We’ve had ten available, but depending on how popular they are, we may be able to get more.’

The candles are scented with cedarwood, lime, and ylang ylang, and cost £18 with a percentage of the profits going to The Literacy Hubs.

Layla added: ‘It’s a comforting scent with the lime giving it a hint of citrus, the perfect candle to have lit whilst you snuggle up with a book and cup of tea.

‘Reading truly is a magical experience, you get to explore so many wonderful stories, you learn so much about the world, people and life.

‘It’s a wonderful skill to have and the more children that can have access to this the better for our community.’

Becca Dean MBE, CEO of charity The Literacy Hubs, said: ‘Thanks so much to Pigeon books and Solitude Candles for supporting our work at the literacy hubs.

‘All donations are vital to the work we do supporting young people across Portsmouth to develop the vital literacy skills they need to thrive.

‘The candles are fantastic and we love how they’ve captured the feeling of snuggling up with a good book.’

