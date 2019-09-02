Boy, 8, found after going missing in Anchorage Park

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy who went missing this morning in Copnor has been found.

Police

A police appeal was put out for Thomas who was last seen at 11.20am playing football in Anchorage Park but the youngster was found this afternoon.

