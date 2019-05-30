Have your say

A BOY has been airlifted to hospital after he reportedly fell off a rollercoaster ride at a theme park.

The child, who is 6, was flown to Leeds General Infirmary following the incident at Lightwater Valley near Ripon.

Air ambulance helicopter near Lightwater Valley theme park in North Yorkshire, as a child has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at the park. Picture: Emma Rowland/PA Wire

One witness on social media said he saw ‘a kid fall off the Twister rollercoaster’ at the theme park in North Yorkshire.

Police have said that the boy is conscious and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: ‘We were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

‘The child, a 6-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

‘The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified.

‘Officers remain at the scene.’

The park bills itself as the ‘ultimate family adventure’ on its website.

‘With over 35 rides and attractions for thrill seekers of all ages, Lightwater Valley is bursting with young, family fun and thrill adventures for the whole family,’ it says.

A section describing the rides and attractions adds: ‘Spin through the air in the grip of the Eagle's Claw, hurtle through deep, dark forests aboard Europe's longest roller coaster The Ultimate and venture into the underground world of Raptor Attack.

‘See the park from a whole different viewpoint aboard Black Pearl and then hop on Apollo and take a spinning ride above the tree tops.’