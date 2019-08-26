Boy dragged under taxi in Portsmouth faces agonising wait to see how his leg will heal

A BOY who was run over by a taxi outside his house after playing on a scooter faces an agonising wait to find out how his leg will heal.

Six-year-old Reggie Wearn was hit and then dragged under a Hyundai Blue Drive taxi driven by nearby neighbour Mirza Beig, 48, who was on his way home on Sultan Road, Buckland, on Sunday at 6.30pm.

Reggie Wearn

The child’s ‘heartbroken’ mum has not left Reggie’s side since the horrific accident – which surgeons have described as ‘serious’.

Despite having an operation at Southampton General Hospital on Monday, the Ark Dickens Primary School pupil needs another procedure at Salisbury District Hospital, to where he has now been moved.

A relative said: ‘His mum is heartbroken by what has happened – she hasn’t left his side. She is beside herself with worry. He’s had an operation but now needs another one – we’re not sure if the leg will be ok.

‘We have to wait and see if the repair tissue in the ankle and foot will heal. The surgeon described it as serious. We know it could have been worse.

‘He’s in a lot of pain and is crying every night and has even had to be sedated. He needs plastic surgery on the leg from where he was dragged along. It’s been very traumatic for him.’

Reggie will be in hospital for at least another fortnight.

Meanwhile, the family are waiting for an update from police, who are due to review CCTV footage from a neighbour. No one has been arrested.

Residents raised concerns over cars speeding as well as children playing in the road.

The family member added: ‘Reggie said he was not playing in the road but he slipped off his scooter while on the pavement and it went into the road. When he went to get it that’s when he was hit and dragged under the taxi.’

Mr Beig told The News on Monday: ‘It was lucky he hit my car on the side and not at the front as it could have been worse. It is a dangerous part of the road. They should make it double-yellow lines so vehicles can’t park there.’