A FIGHT involving a group of people erupted outside a pub in Chichester on Saturday night.

Sussex police said officers were called to a 'report of a fight' outside the Wickham Arms in Bognor Road at 9.20pm.

A spokesman said: ‘When we attended the group of people involved ran off.

‘A 20-year-old man, who had suffered an injury to his eye, was initially detained on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. He was later released without further action.’