The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a son weighing 8lbs 7oz, Kensington Palace has announced.

This morning the palace said she was in the ‘early stages of labour’.

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child. Picture: Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

It was announced in September that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expecting their third child.

More to follow.