BREAKING: Duchess of Cambridge in ‘early stages of labour’

The DUCHESS of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has been admitted to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London.

Kensington Palace said she is in the ‘early stages of labour’.

It was announced in September that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expecting their third child.

The Duchess is eight months pregnant and her precise due date is unknown.

The royal baby will be born weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot on May 19.

In preparation for the birth, parking restrictions are in place outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital.