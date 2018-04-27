BREAKING: Royal baby to be named Louis Arthur Charles

Have your say

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have finally announced the name of their new prince.

After four days of debating, the prince has been named Louis Arthur Charles Cambridge.

The Duchess Kate gave birth in the exclusive Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington on Monday.

Prince Louis is the royal couple’s third child and was born weighting 8lbs and 7oz. He is now fifth in line to the throne, behind Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte.

Kensington Palace announced the news by tweeting: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.

‘The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.’