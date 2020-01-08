BrewDog to launch their first bar that serves only alcohol-free beer

A BREWERY is to open a new bar – but all the beer is alcohol-free.

The BrewDog AF Bar opened in Old Street, London, on Monday.

On offer are 15 taps of draft alcohol-free craft beer, including two new products from the brewery, Wake Up Call, a stout, and Hazy AF, a take on the company’s New England IPA.

The bar is part of its ‘Drink All You Can Jan,’ a scheme offering unlimited refills of the brewer’s alcohol-free beers in all its bars throughout January.

James Watt, Captain of BrewDog, said: ‘Drinkers opting for low or no alcohol are in danger of compromising on quality, taste and experience. And that’s just the beer – forget about places in which to enjoy it.

‘We are going to change that. We exist to be a point of difference, and our first BrewDog AF Bar is just that. It is a beacon for anyone in London after an alcohol-free alternative.’

The move comes as research shows that the demand for alcohol-free beer is increasing year on year.

Since 2017, sales of low and alcohol-free beers have risen 381 per cent, according to Eebria Trade.

In the same year 20 per cent of the population reported not drinking at all and overall consumption has fallen by around 16 per cent since 2004, according to research from the the Office for National Statistics

BrewDog’s scheme comes as millions of people are set to take part in ‘Dry January,’ a campaign to give up all alcohol for the month.