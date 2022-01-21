Elson Infant and Rowner Infant are the latest schools to benefit from the fundraising efforts of Bridgemary grandmother Elizabeth Humphries.

This week, Elizabeth presented representatives from both schools with defibrillators - devices used to revive a person suffering from sudden cardiac arrest.

The breast cancer survivor has now donated more than 30 defibrillators to schools and clubs across the county.

Chloe Wayne-Morris of Elson pre-school, Hayley Page of Elson Infant School with Elizabeth Humphries and a defibrillator. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Elizabeth decided to help her community by organising defibrillator units for local schools after hearing about the tragic death of a young girl.

She said: ‘We really hope the defibrillators will never be used but the fact that they are available and might just save a life makes it all worthwhile.’

Funds for the life-saving devices - which cost £700 each - are raised through raffles, donations, and car boot sales.

Cllr Sue Ballard, Chris Smart, Chloe Wayne-Morris of Elson pre-school, Hayley Page of Elson Infant School with Elizabeth Humphries, Cllr Richard Earle and Peter Chegwyn. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Elizabeth said: ‘The Big Match group are immensely proud of all their supporters.

‘It’s because of their belief in us and continuing to help in these difficult times that we are able to donate defibrillators to the places where they could make a difference if used.

‘We will continue to raise funds for as long as the need is there.’

Hayley Page is head of school at Elson Infants.

She said: ‘[The defibrillator] will serve a huge community here in Elson. We’ve got representatives here from the local church and Little Barn Owls preschool.

‘We’re really excited about the donation but very much hope we don’t have to use the defibrillator any time soon.

‘Really important for us to have one on-site should we ever need to use it for our children or families, and an extra blanket of safety for our first aid provision at school.’

Elizabeth has raised more than £50,000 for The Big Match, a charity established in memory of David Humphries.

Elizabeth added: ‘We are always looking for sponsors and supporters. If anyone wants to join in any of our fundraising they can join my Facebook page, ‘Elizabeth's The Big Match Fundraising Page’.’

A fundraising quiz night is set to take place on April 14 at 7.30pm at the Carisbrooke Arms. Contact Elizabeth at her Facebook page to reserve a space. £2 per person.

