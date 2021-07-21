The art team from Solent Road Juniors: Frances (11), Martha (11), Evie (11), Edie (11), Alice (11) with Jasper (10), Matthew (11) and Oscar (11). Picture: Mike Cooter (200721)

Children from Solent Road School Juniors painted artwork onto the lido’s walls this morning as part of an initiative to get the youngsters thinking about the environment.

Wendy Carter, a retired art teacher and the volunteer running the art project, said: ‘The message of the mural is a reminder, inspired by their work, that all our water leads to the sea.

‘We are also keen to add a bit of colour to the Lido here and there.

Evie (11) from Solent Road Juniors painting a dolphin on the wall at Hilsea Lido. Picture: Mike Cooter (200721)

‘Everyone who visits seems to have good childhood memories of the Lido.’

The art project, which was supported by The Final Straw environmental group, was set up to get school children brightening up the lido whilst learning about the importance of clean seas.

Today was the last session in a series of events involving three schools.

Wendy said: ‘The two other schools involved have been Kings Academy Infants and Court Lane Juniors whose children provided artwork which has been transferred onto the mural by myself and other Lido volunteers.

‘The project snowballed right from the start when people were genuinely looking for positive things to do during lockdown and in a safe environment.’

The project aims to encourage and offer opportunities for outdoor activity and creativity for children, as well as spreading positive environmental messages regarding water and ocean health, and publicising the reopening of the Lido after its recent hibernation.

Wendy added: ‘The power of social media, positive this time, brought in a fantastic response from volunteers of all walks of life.

‘The lovely girls from the Final Straw are involved, and Clair Martin of Seekers Create who was also inspirational at the very start of the project.

‘We are very grateful to the lovely staff and customers at The Works who donated the paints and materials for the project.’

Helen Downing-Emms, vice chair at Hilsea Lido, said: ‘The mural project has been under development for a while and it’s very bright and lovely.

‘Whenever we have school children on site, they’re always lovely and excited to be a part of the project.

‘We’re always keen to work with young people and make the site brighter, so it’ll be an ongoing thing.’

