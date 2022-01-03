Jack Bertram Age: 9Participant of Primary Council of Portsmouth Students and school council Jack is a pupil at Corpus Christi Catholic primary school where he is a member of the school council, and is also a member of the Primary Council of Portsmouth Students. Jack is full of energy, enthusiasm and ideas for how to bring about change in his school and the community. As he grows, so will his ideas and he will continue to represent the student voice in the future Anna Bodman Age: 21Member of the Youth Board at Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust Anna is a Youth Board member at Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, and one of 25 members of the national NHS Youth Forum where she represents the South East. She is currently working on a recommendations report to help shape national digital mental health services and uses her experience as a disabled young person to magnify underrepresented voices in the NHS. Anna is currently a politics and economics student at Oxford University. Amy Brazier Age: 18Climate Change Student Commissioner for Further and Higher Education Amy is a previous student at Portsmouth College and is recognised for her work on pushing colleges and universities to become net-zero, having been one of eight National Climate Change Commissioners for Further and Higher Education. As a Student Commissioner, Amy represented the student voice and experience to ensure the Commission's work accurately represents and is beneficial to the students of colleges and universities across the UK. She is now studying at Oxford University.