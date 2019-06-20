Have your say

DOG-lovers rejoice because you are being encouraged to bring your pooches into the office this week.

If you’ve always wanted to take your four-legged friend into work to help ease the working day, well now is your chance.

The annual Bring Your Dog to Work Day will be back on Friday and animal owners are being encouraged to take part to help raise funds for charity.

Founded and organised by Hownd, the event is in its sixth year and the money raise in 2019 will go to animal welfare charities All Dogs Matter and Animals Asia.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is Bring Your Dog to Work Day?

For 2019 – the event will take place on Friday, June 21, which is tomorrow.

Why do people take part?

The day is organised to help raise money for animal welfare charities and according to Hownd ‘scientific studies have concluded that the presence of pets can substantially reduce a person’s stress level’.

They also say that bringing a pooch into the office can increase ‘job satisfaction, team co-operation and morale’.

How can you take part?

First of all your employer needs to agree to take part and if a business want to participate they can do so by making an online donation on BringYourDogToWorkDay.co.uk to become a business sponsor.

In return for a minimum donation of £100, your company’s logo and website link will be displayed on Bring Your Dog to Work Day’s website homepage.

You will also get a ‘thank you’ shout out on social media.

If you want to participate in the event as an individual you can also make a donation and bring your pooch into the office for the day.

When you donate £10 or more on BringYourDogToWorkDay.co.uk, you will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win £100s of goodies.