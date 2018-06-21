Bring Your Dog To Work Day is tomorrow and here is all you need to know

Dogs are said to be man’s best friend and tomorrow your pooch could be everyone in the office’s best friend.

It’s Bring Your Dog To Work Day on Friday, aka the best day of the year - well maybe next to Christmas.

Will you be bringing your pooch to the office? Picture : Habibur Rahman

Created by charity HOWND, the event encourages people across the nation to bring their four-legged pals into the office all in the name of raising money.

If you donate £5 tomorrow you will be able to upload an image of your dog that will be published in Bring Your Dog To Work Day’s ‘Dog with a Job’ Hall of Fame along with your dog’s work duties for the day. This can be licking the dishwasher, guarding the filing cabinet, or simply making you smile.

While those who donate £10 or more online you will automatically be entered into the #BringYourDogToWorkDay competition for the chance to win some mega prizes from the events sponsors.

On the Bring Your Dog To Work website, HOWND said: ‘Even if you already take your dog to work, you, your businesses or any dog-loving employee can become an official sponsor by making a donation online and uploading your company logo (businesses) or pooch selfie (individuals), on our website.

‘All proceeds this year go to dog rescue charity All Dogs Matter, a charity that rehomes hundreds of dogs every year in London and Norfolk. We welcome all businesses from all industries to join in the fun!

‘Why not raise funds for your own charity too, and we’ll share your event and fund raising activities. Just sign up as a business sponsor, and we’ll give you a big shout-out!’

HOWND also say that bringing your dog to work could have some positive benefits for employee productivity and wellbeing, if you needed more convincing to bring your loyal pooch into the office.

If your workplace isn’t a suitable environment for dogs, you can still play an important role in Bring Your Dog To Work Day.

You can help raise money for All Dogs Matter by making an online donation, uploading your logo (businesses) or photo (individuals), and of course spreading the word to your friends and family on social media using #BringYourDogToWorkDay.

If you are bringing your dog into work tomorrow The News wants to see your pictures - send your snaps of your pooches hard at work to newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or Matt.Mohan-Hickson@thenews.co.uk