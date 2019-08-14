British man and woman killed in motorbike accident in south of France

Have your say

TWO British people have been killed in a motorcycle accident in the south of France, according to reports.

A 51-year-old man riding the bike and the 60-year-old female passenger died following the crash on the A20 motorway in the Cieurac area of Occitanie.

The Daily Mail reports that the accident happened at around 3.30pm on Sunday and the motorcycle was reportedly involved in a crash with a car while approaching the Cahors-Sud toll booths.

The A20 is the motorway from Tolouse to Paris.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene, according to French regional daily newspaper La Depeche, while a doctor and a nurse from the town of Montcuq were also called.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.