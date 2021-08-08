MV Cap Finistère operated by Brittany Ferries between Portsmouth - Santander & Bilbao.

Fully vaccinated people can now visit France without quarantining on their return to the UK.

The announcement of the policy change led to a surge in bookings for Brittany Ferries, which took more than £1.2 million in reservations on Thursday alone – compared with just £400,000 the day before.

Around 85 per cent of the bookings were taken for routes between the UK and France, with a total of 1,398 compared to 568 the 24 hours prior.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The travel company’s CEO, Christophe Mathieu, said: ‘Recent announcements of the relaxing of quarantine requirements for arrivals to the UK from France are terrific news for our whole business, offering ever more hope and reassurance for happier and healthier times to come for us all.

‘Since the announcement, we’ve been inundated with people desperately seeking a getaway to one of our many fabulous destinations and we’re doing all we can to help. It’s going to be a happily busy time.’

He added: ‘It remains critically important you check your own travel requirements with the appropriate authorities’ websites. These requirements continue to be subject to sudden and important change and, whilst we’ll do what we can to help, it is essential that you check latest advice with relevant authorities before travelling.’

It follows a fraught 18-months for the ferry firm, which last year had to cancel long-standing routes from Portsmouth to destinations in France and Spain, disrupting tens of thousands of passenger bookings.

Travelers should be aware that further alterations to services could be required, according to the business’s CEO.

He said: ‘The profound impact of this summer of mixed messages has been very bad for everyone involved in the business. I’m afraid it means there will be further consolidations to our schedules for this autumn and winter. As soon as plans are confirmed, we will be in touch if you are among those likely to be affected.’

Earlier this summer, the firm signed a letter of intent to consider using high-speed seagliders, which can wiz across from Portsmouth to France in just 40 minutes.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron