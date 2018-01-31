Broadband update for borough after issues

OVER ninety six per cent of premises in Fareham now benefit from superfast broadband

The speed increase was delivered as part of the government’s drive to extend superfast broadband to 95 per cent of UK premises by the end of last year.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes welcomed the news which comes after severe Internet connection issues and broadband speeds in the area.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘Access to superfast broadband is great news for families and businesses in Fareham which can now get a quicker Internet and better quality connection.

This means we can all use the Internet faster and more easily, whether that means businesses reaching new customers, or parents doing the weekly shop.

‘There have been problems, particularly in the Whiteley area, of very poor speeds and connection and we must now ensure that everyone shares in the benefits of superfast broadband.’