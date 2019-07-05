Broken down car causing delays around Farlington roundabout off A27

A BROKEN down car by the Farlington roundabout is causing queues on a slip road off the A27 and Eastern Road.

Hampshire County Council’s travel update provider ROMANSE has reported an incident has caused 20 minute delays northbound on Eastern Road, leading to Farlington, with all lanes being blocked on the exit slip road from the A27.

The incident has caused delays on the A27 westbound.

More to follow.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.