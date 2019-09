A BROKEN down lorry is causing delays on the M27 as the traffic starts to build ahead of rush hour.

One lane remains blocked on the exit slip at junction 7 Hedge End heading westbound following the incident around 3.20pm.

Hampshire County Council’s live Twitter feed Romanse reports there are short delays on approach.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.