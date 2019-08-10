Brothers 'taken to hospital' in Portsmouth after Greggs sign falls on them in high winds

TWO brothers who suffered back and neck injuries after they were crushed by a shop sign that collapsed were comforted by an old school friend.

The men were outside the Greggs store, at the southern end of Commercial Road, near Portsmouth and Southsea railway station, when the bakery’s frontage fell onto them in high wind.

The Greggs sign blown over in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Alan Cole

The pair, both believed to be in their 50s, suffered head and spinal injuries and were left ‘moaning’ and ‘in pain’ on the floor, with witnesses saying they were taken to hospital.

Allison James, manager of the Graze café next door, heard the collapse and rushed to help the pair who she knew from school.

The 52-year-old of Portsea said: ‘It was horrible. It’s left me really shaken. I knew both of the men – they’re brothers and I used to go to school with them.

‘But at first I didn’t realise. I was upstairs at the time and I heard this really loud bang.

Allison James, 52, manager of Graze, knew the men who were injured by the collapse of the Greggs frontage. Photo: Tom Cotterill

‘I went downstairs and saw these two lads on the floor moaning. Then when I recognised who it was I was. It was awful.

‘The oldest brother was in really bad shape. He had neck, spine and back pain. He just wanted me to hold his hand. I was there for an hour.’

The incident took place shortly after 11am. Witnesses reported seeing two ambulances, police and a critical care unit.

Alan Cole, who was passing by the shop after the sign fell, saw the aftermath. He said: ‘When I got there two people were being treated on the ground and they were taken away in two ambulances.

The Greggs sign blown over in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Alan Cole

‘One had a neck brace on and there were also doctors from the air ambulance and police there.’

Hampshire Constabulary and South Central Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

Staff at Greggs declined to comment when contacted by The News.

The incident came after strong gusts of up to 50mph were forecast for most of the UK, including Portsmouth.

Greggs staff assess the damage to the store. Photo: Tom Cotterill

A yellow-level weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, who have warned of travel disruption across the country today.

High winds have suspended hover travel from Southsea and the Hayling Island ferry service.