Brownies celebrate 100 years - and hope to notch up another century

A BROWNIE group intends to keep going for another 100 years after celebrating their centenary.

1st Portchester Brownies was founded in 1918, signed off by the Baden-Powell family, and to celebrate its 100th anniversary the group held an activity day.

Leader Elaine Crowe said: ‘We have such a lovely group of girls and we felt 100 years was such a great milestone so we wanted to do something special.

‘We took a walk to the shore, the girls cooked their own barbecue lunches and we had arts and crafts activities as well as a campfire with a fish and chip dinner.’

Fellow leader Sharon Hargreaves said: ‘We live in such a great area that we like to do the simple things and enjoy our surroundings like the coast and we also teach the girls life skills which in today’s day and age can slip through the net as everyone is so busy with modern life.’

Elaine has been with the group for 26 years after joining when she was 18 years old.

She said: ‘This is such a special group and I think Brownies are still relevant today and we want to keep going for another 100 special years.’

Members of the Brownie group who recently graduated to the Guides came back to help out with the day.

Lauryn Robinson, 13, said: ‘I miss this group so I wanted to come back and help out with this special day.’

Fellow guide and former 1st Portchester Brownie Katie Crowe said: ‘It is fun working with the Brownies and it is great to meet new people and make new friends.’

The group meets weekly at Northern Junior School in Richmond Rise in Portchester.

Sharon said: ‘It is great to get all the girls out being active and not on their phones and all the parents are very supportive of the group as well.

The group will be holding further celebrations later in the year and want to invite people involved in 1st Portchester Brownies through its 100-year history.

Sharon said: ‘It would be great to get past Brownies, past parents or anyone involved in the group to celebrate this great milestone.’

To get in touch with the group about the 100th celebrations text 07743 932986 or visit facebook.com/groups/110440909646324/