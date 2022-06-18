Brune Park Community School, in Military Road, has been seriously damaged due to a fire, which ignited earlier this evening.

Firefighters from across the county have been mobilised to tackle blaze and some are still at the scene.

Firefighters pictured at Brune Park Community School fighting a blaze at one of the site's buildings. Photo: Simmone Prager

Photos shared on social media show smoke billowing from the roof of one of the school’s buildings.

It’s understood the building had been closed for a couple of weeks prior to the fire and had previously been the home of the school’s history and geography departments.

Dozens of people also gathered outside to watch the fire.

Among them was Year 7 pupil Ella-Mai Mcintosh-Sayles from Rowner.

Ella-Mai Mcintosh-Sayles, 12, captured this photo of the Brune Park fire.

Speaking to The News with the permission of her mother, the 12-year-old said: ‘I just couldn’t believe it, it was actually pretty crazy to see my own school on fire. The whole building was surrounded by firefighters.

‘There were seven fire engines and four police cars. We saw the building was on fire and we could flames coming out the roof, walls and windows.

‘I could see firefighters that were climbing in and out of a broken window making sure nobody was in the building.’

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Firefighters are expected to be carrying out inspections of the site throughout the night, a spokesman for Gosport fire station said.

Investigators are also anticipated to arrive at the scene of the building tomorrow.

Brune Park Community School is home to more than 1,330 pupils aged between 11 and 16.

During the institution’s last Ofsted inspection, in 2020, it was rated as ‘requiring improvement’.