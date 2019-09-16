Budding footballers met Pompey idols after sponsored walk for international tournament

BUDDING footballers marched purposefully for a sponsored walk from Privett Park in Gosport to Fratton Park where they met their Pompey idols.

Eight players from Gosport Borough under 9 Whites were raising funds so they can take on teams from across the world in a prestigious tournament that will see 500 teams do battle in Holland next April.

The squad, which has been together for about four months, walked the five-mile stint on Saturday to Fratton Park to watch Pompey take on Norwich U-21s in the Football League Trophy where they met some of the players on the pitch at half-time.

Up to £1,200 has been raised but more than £5,000 is needed to fund the trip and make the boys’ dreams come true.

Manager Kevin Young said: ‘Everyone’s has been really generous with the money they have given us all ready but we need to raise more to make it happen.

‘We thought a walk to Fratton Park was a good way to raise money. It will be an exciting tournament for them to be involved in with teams from all over.

‘It will be a good chance for them to test themselves against sides from abroad – they have some good academies and play a good style of football.’

The walk took around two hours for the group to complete before they arrived at Fratton Park for the match.

Organiser Lee Morby-Bagley said: ‘It worked out really well with Pompey playing Norwich U-21s in the Football League Trophy as we were able to tickets for the boys at £2.

‘It was great for the boys to meet the players who weren’t playing in the game and have their pictures taken with them.

‘Hopefully we can raise the money for the boys to go to Holland. It will be a great experience for them playing against teams with a different style.’

With more money needed to be raised plans afoot to bring more funds including a sponsored little pick, bag packing from Asda and raffle, as well as a fundraiser at Privett Park.