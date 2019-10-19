Burgess Hill IT support win community award

Spire Café IT support group have won joint first at Mid Sussex Applauds.

It won in the Stronger Communities category, which is for a community group or organisation that has helped to bring together cultures and communities through a local project or community activity​,

MSDC Applauds awards 2019. SUS-191014-141232001

The Spire Café IT support group hold weekly sessions and are in their fifth year.

The team of volunteers were described in nominations as extremely dedicated, unassuming and committed with a wealth of knowledge between them.

Brian and Linda Dove accepted the award on behalf of the team - watch the above video to see their reaction.